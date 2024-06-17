Left Menu

Kanchanjunga Express Disaster: Goods Train Violates Speed Norms, Causes Fatal Collision

A preliminary investigation into the Kanchanjunga Express accident in West Bengal reveals that a speeding goods train violated speed restrictions, resulting in a collision with a stationary passenger train. Seven passengers and two railway staffers perished, with 41 others injured. The Railway Board highlighted that the driver of the goods train disregarded protocols, leading to the tragic accident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:25 IST
In a tragic turn of events in West Bengal, preliminary findings into the Kanchanjunga Express accident reveal that a goods train, while over-speeding, collided with a stationary passenger train. The Railway Board confirmed that seven passengers and two railway staffers lost their lives, with 41 others injured in the incident.

The disaster unfolded on the Ranipatra Railway Station (RNI)-Chattar Hat Junction (CAT) stretch in Darjeeling district, where the goods train had been given authorization to cross multiple red signals due to a defective automatic signaling system. However, the train was traveling above the permissible speed limit, leading to the fatal collision.

The driver of the goods train allegedly disregarded the norms, while the Kanchanjunga Express driver followed all protocols, including stopping at red signals for the requisite time and proceeding at a cautious speed. The Railway Board holds the over-speeding goods train responsible for the devastating accident.

