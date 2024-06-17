Kanchanjunga Express Disaster: Goods Train Violates Speed Norms, Causes Fatal Collision

In a tragic turn of events in West Bengal, preliminary findings into the Kanchanjunga Express accident reveal that a goods train, while over-speeding, collided with a stationary passenger train. The Railway Board confirmed that seven passengers and two railway staffers lost their lives, with 41 others injured in the incident.

The disaster unfolded on the Ranipatra Railway Station (RNI)-Chattar Hat Junction (CAT) stretch in Darjeeling district, where the goods train had been given authorization to cross multiple red signals due to a defective automatic signaling system. However, the train was traveling above the permissible speed limit, leading to the fatal collision.

The driver of the goods train allegedly disregarded the norms, while the Kanchanjunga Express driver followed all protocols, including stopping at red signals for the requisite time and proceeding at a cautious speed. The Railway Board holds the over-speeding goods train responsible for the devastating accident.

