US Suspends Avocado Inspections in Michoacan Amid Security Concerns
The US government has paused avocado and mango inspections in Michoacan, Mexico, due to security concerns. This suspension, however, will not halt avocado shipments to the US, as Jalisco is a new exporter and many Michoacan avocados are already en route.
The United States government has temporarily halted inspections of avocados and mangoes in Michoacan, Mexico, over security concerns, according to an official statement released on Monday.
Under the US Department of Agriculture guidelines, inspections in Michoacan, Mexico's largest avocado exporter, are paused until safety conditions improve. Inspections in other regions will continue as usual, a spokesperson confirmed.
In February 2022, inspections were similarly suspended following threats to a US plant safety inspector in Michoacan. Although the pause currently impacts only Michoacan, it won't disrupt Mexican avocado exports to the US, thanks to Jalisco's new export authorization and existing shipments from Michoacan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Avocados
- Inspections
- Security
- Michoacan
- USDA
- Export
- Jalisco
- Mangoes
- Agriculture
ALSO READ
May 2024, saw marginal decline in domestic 2-wheeler sales, exports however were up
Bajaj Auto's Sales Stagnate in May Amid Domestic Decline and Export Boost
ITFC and Qatar Development Bank Sign MoU to Boost SMEs and Export Development
Norway's Gas Exports Plummet Due to Sleipner Hub Shutdown
Extended Outage: Norway's Gas Export Delays Shake Europe