India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement Marks Landmark Win for Exporters

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has welcomed the conclusion of an India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a landmark achievement that will deliver major economic benefits for New Zealand businesses, workers, and exporters.

Mr Luxon said the agreement represents the fulfilment of a key campaign commitment, achieved just nine months after he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched negotiations during his visit to India.

“I am delighted that Trade Minister Todd McClay and his counterpart Piyush Goyal have delivered this agreement,” Mr Luxon said. “We committed to securing a Free Trade Agreement with India in our first term, and both countries have pursued this goal with determination. This is about fixing the basics and building the future.”

The agreement is expected to provide an immediate boost to New Zealand exporters, with tariffs removed from day one on more than half of New Zealand’s current exports to India. The Prime Minister said the gains would be broad-based and significant, opening new commercial opportunities across multiple sectors.

India, now the world’s most populous nation and the fastest-growing major economy, is seen as a critical market for New Zealand’s long-term trade strategy. Mr Luxon said stronger access to the Indian market would support job creation, export growth, and higher incomes for New Zealanders.

The Prime Minister highlighted the scale of diplomatic and trade engagement undertaken since the election to bring the agreement to fruition. Trade Minister Todd McClay has visited India seven times, while the Foreign Minister has made two official visits. Earlier this year, Mr Luxon led New Zealand’s largest-ever trade mission to India, and New Zealand has also hosted India’s President along with two separate ministerial delegations.

“The result is a high-quality trade agreement with a trusted partner that will deliver deep and lasting benefits for New Zealand,” Mr Luxon said.

He added that he had spoken directly with Prime Minister Modi following the conclusion of the agreement, with both leaders expressing enthusiasm about strengthening the bilateral relationship.

“This agreement further cements the strong and growing partnership between New Zealand and India, and positions our exporters to succeed in one of the most dynamic economies in the world,” Mr Luxon said.