Birla Opus Paints Unveils Transformative Campaign 'Make Life Beautiful'

Birla Opus Paints, part of Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries, released its first thematic communication film, embodying the brand's philosophy 'Make Life Beautiful'. With industry-first HD 3D animation and music by Ram Sampath, the campaign aims to transform perceptions and expand the brand's footprint nationwide.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:31 IST
In a significant move, Birla Opus Paints, under Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries, has launched its debut thematic communication film. Titled 'Make Life Beautiful', the campaign encapsulates the brand's ethos, showcasing its transformative power through groundbreaking HD 3D animation, the first of its kind in India's paint industry.

The film, complemented by a melodious track from renowned composer Ram Sampath, aims to inspire a sense of hope and happiness. It will be promoted in Hindi and other regional languages, backed by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy across TV, Digital, OOH, Print, and Radio.

This milestone marks Birla Opus Paints' commitment to innovation and expansion, with plans to establish six manufacturing facilities across India by 2025. CEO Rakshit Hargave and Head of Marketing Inderpreet Singh emphasize the brand's mission to resonate with consumers seeking purpose and value.

