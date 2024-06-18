Birla Opus Paints Unveils Transformative Campaign 'Make Life Beautiful'

In a significant move, Birla Opus Paints, under Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries, has launched its debut thematic communication film. Titled 'Make Life Beautiful', the campaign encapsulates the brand's ethos, showcasing its transformative power through groundbreaking HD 3D animation, the first of its kind in India's paint industry.

The film, complemented by a melodious track from renowned composer Ram Sampath, aims to inspire a sense of hope and happiness. It will be promoted in Hindi and other regional languages, backed by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy across TV, Digital, OOH, Print, and Radio.

This milestone marks Birla Opus Paints' commitment to innovation and expansion, with plans to establish six manufacturing facilities across India by 2025. CEO Rakshit Hargave and Head of Marketing Inderpreet Singh emphasize the brand's mission to resonate with consumers seeking purpose and value.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)