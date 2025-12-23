Left Menu

Political Titans Gear Up for Maharashtra Civic Polls Showdown

The Congress announces its star campaigners, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, for the Maharashtra civic polls in January. The elections will see a political battle between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:52 IST
Political Titans Gear Up for Maharashtra Civic Polls Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to solidify their presence, the Congress has unveiled its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls, featuring notable figures such as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin.

The announcement, made public via a release on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Congress, also highlights the involvement of other prominent AICC members like Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Jignesh Mevani. Local party leaders are set to bolster the campaign efforts across various parts of the state.

Set for January 15, the local elections involve 2,869 seats and over 3.48 crore voters across Mumbai and 28 other cities. This election marks a significant political showdown between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition MVA coalition, promising a heated contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025