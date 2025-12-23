Political Titans Gear Up for Maharashtra Civic Polls Showdown

In a move to solidify their presence, the Congress has unveiled its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls, featuring notable figures such as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin.

The announcement, made public via a release on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Congress, also highlights the involvement of other prominent AICC members like Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Jignesh Mevani. Local party leaders are set to bolster the campaign efforts across various parts of the state.

Set for January 15, the local elections involve 2,869 seats and over 3.48 crore voters across Mumbai and 28 other cities. This election marks a significant political showdown between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition MVA coalition, promising a heated contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)