Empowering Citizens: A New Era of People-Centric National Security

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the importance of community participation in strengthening national security. She calls for active citizens to work with law enforcement, tackle misinformation, and address digital security challenges through technology. Murmu highlights the role of citizen engagement in overcoming traditional and modern security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:51 IST
President Droupadi Murmu stressed the critical role of community participation in bolstering national security during a speech at the Intelligence Bureau. She urged citizens not to be mere spectators but active participants in ensuring safety and security, highlighting 'jan bhagidari' as a key element of this strategy.

Addressing the transformative power of social media, Murmu highlighted its dual potential for creation and destruction. She underscored the challenge of combating misinformation and the necessity of a community of well-informed citizens who can deliver factual narratives for national interests.

Murmu also noted the growing digital security challenges, advocating for technologically adept communities to tackle issues such as phishing and online fraud. By empowering citizens and fostering participation, the President outlined a vision for a vigilant, secure, and prosperous nation, capable of facing both traditional and emerging threats.

