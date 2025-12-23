Left Menu

China's Long March 12A Rocket: A Step Toward Reusability

China's Long March 12A rocket's first stage was not recovered during its debut flight, a setback in China's reusable rocket endeavors. The second stage achieved orbit, providing valuable data. China's push for reusability aims to lower launch costs, inspired by SpaceX's success with the Falcon 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:49 IST
China's Long March 12A Rocket: A Step Toward Reusability

The inaugural flight of China's Long March 12A rocket saw the failure of its first stage recovery attempt, marking a significant moment in China's ambition to compete with SpaceX in reusable rocketry. Despite this setback, the rocket's second stage successfully entered its planned orbit, according to a statement from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The attempt represented China's second effort to land and recover a rocket booster for future use, a practice pivotal in lowering the high costs associated with traditional rocket launches. While SpaceX has set the benchmark with its Falcon 9, which has significantly reduced costs and propelled its Starlink program to prominence, China is still in the testing phase.

As Beijing continues its quest for reusable rocket technology, the competition between private firm LandSpace, which recently attempted its own reusable rocket test, and state-owned CASC, intensifies. The collected data from the Long March 12A's test is crucial for China's future endeavors in space exploration and satellite deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025