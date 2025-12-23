China's Long March 12A Rocket: A Step Toward Reusability

The inaugural flight of China's Long March 12A rocket saw the failure of its first stage recovery attempt, marking a significant moment in China's ambition to compete with SpaceX in reusable rocketry. Despite this setback, the rocket's second stage successfully entered its planned orbit, according to a statement from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The attempt represented China's second effort to land and recover a rocket booster for future use, a practice pivotal in lowering the high costs associated with traditional rocket launches. While SpaceX has set the benchmark with its Falcon 9, which has significantly reduced costs and propelled its Starlink program to prominence, China is still in the testing phase.

As Beijing continues its quest for reusable rocket technology, the competition between private firm LandSpace, which recently attempted its own reusable rocket test, and state-owned CASC, intensifies. The collected data from the Long March 12A's test is crucial for China's future endeavors in space exploration and satellite deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)