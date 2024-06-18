Tragic Highway Collision Claims Police Jawan's Life

A tragic incident unfolded late Monday night near Garamoda Toll Plaza on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, resulting in the death of a police jawan and injuries to four others. Officials reported that the accident occurred when a truck coming from the Himachal side collided with five stationary vehicles at the toll plaza.

The police jawan, stationed at the Bassi Battalion of Bilaspur, succumbed to injuries on the spot. Authorities have registered a case of rash and negligent driving as investigations continue. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical care at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Ongoing inquiries and medical reports are awaited to provide further clarity on the mishap's cause and the condition of the injured victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)