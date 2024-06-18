Tragic Train Accident: Heroic Father’s Last Promise Unfulfilled

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, 31-year-old Subhojit Mali from Kolkata lost his life in a tragic train accident while attempting to return home early for his daughter's birthday celebration. Despite having made all preparations for the day, Mali's family was instead greeted with the devastating news of his demise.

Mali, who had a video call with his daughter before boarding the Kanchanjunga Express, promised to bring a birthday cake and take the entire family out. Calling his daughter 'Maa', he assured her that he would return home at any cost. Sadly, his promise remained unfulfilled.

Known for his friendly demeanor and willingness to help others, Mali is remembered for his selfless acts during the COVID-19 pandemic. His sudden demise has left his family, including his elderly parents, wife, daughter Sristi, and 1.5-year-old son, heartbroken. The tragic incident has claimed ten lives so far, as confirmed by the North Bengal Medical College.

