Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident: Heroic Father’s Last Promise Unfulfilled

Subhojit Mali, a 31-year-old man from Kolkata, tragically died in a train accident while hastening back home to celebrate his daughter's birthday. With all preparations in place, his family was left devastated when the news of his demise reached them. Mali, remembered as a hero, leaves behind his wife and two children.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:10 IST
Tragic Train Accident: Heroic Father’s Last Promise Unfulfilled
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, 31-year-old Subhojit Mali from Kolkata lost his life in a tragic train accident while attempting to return home early for his daughter's birthday celebration. Despite having made all preparations for the day, Mali's family was instead greeted with the devastating news of his demise.

Mali, who had a video call with his daughter before boarding the Kanchanjunga Express, promised to bring a birthday cake and take the entire family out. Calling his daughter 'Maa', he assured her that he would return home at any cost. Sadly, his promise remained unfulfilled.

Known for his friendly demeanor and willingness to help others, Mali is remembered for his selfless acts during the COVID-19 pandemic. His sudden demise has left his family, including his elderly parents, wife, daughter Sristi, and 1.5-year-old son, heartbroken. The tragic incident has claimed ten lives so far, as confirmed by the North Bengal Medical College.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024