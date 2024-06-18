Ecuador Reinstates Visa Requirement for Chinese Travelers

Ecuador's foreign ministry on Tuesday said that it was effectively reinstating a visa requirement for travelers from China, citing an increase in irregular migratory flows from the Asian nation.

The ministry, in a statement posted on social media, said that it was suspending an agreement with China which had waived the requirement for travelers to obtain a visa. The ministry said that many Chinese travelers had overstayed the permitted 90-day period, with some potentially using Ecuador as a stepping stone to reach other destinations in the hemisphere.

The ministry said that in recent months, nearly half of visitors from the country did not exit through regular routes on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)