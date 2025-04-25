Sharad Pawar Criticizes Kashmir Security Lapses

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has voiced concerns over the Indian government's assertions that terrorism in Kashmir has been eradicated. Speaking at a press conference, Pawar highlighted the security lapses exposed by the attack and called for immediate corrective measures.

Pawar stressed the importance of cooperation across political lines, emphasizing that terrorism is an issue affecting the entire nation and should not be politicized. Following the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened an all-party meeting to discuss the situation, a move welcomed by Pawar, who expressed support for government efforts to address security issues.

The attack has also reignited discussions about the effectiveness of the abrogation of Article 370 in resolving Kashmir's challenges. While some parties have raised concerns over possible intelligence failures, Pawar refrained from demanding resignations, instead prioritizing the capture and prosecution of the attackers. He also noted the threat to Kashmir's tourism industry and urged the government to take the situation seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)