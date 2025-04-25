Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Criticizes Kashmir Security Lapses

Sharad Pawar criticized the Indian government's claims of ending terrorism in Kashmir, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The attack highlighted security lapses, prompting an urgent call for corrective actions. He urged all parties to cooperate with authorities and discouraged politicizing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:49 IST
Sharad Pawar Criticizes Kashmir Security Lapses
terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has voiced concerns over the Indian government's assertions that terrorism in Kashmir has been eradicated. Speaking at a press conference, Pawar highlighted the security lapses exposed by the attack and called for immediate corrective measures.

Pawar stressed the importance of cooperation across political lines, emphasizing that terrorism is an issue affecting the entire nation and should not be politicized. Following the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened an all-party meeting to discuss the situation, a move welcomed by Pawar, who expressed support for government efforts to address security issues.

The attack has also reignited discussions about the effectiveness of the abrogation of Article 370 in resolving Kashmir's challenges. While some parties have raised concerns over possible intelligence failures, Pawar refrained from demanding resignations, instead prioritizing the capture and prosecution of the attackers. He also noted the threat to Kashmir's tourism industry and urged the government to take the situation seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025