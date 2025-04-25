Tragic Turn: Builder Linked to Global Drug Syndicate Commits Suicide

A Navi Mumbai builder facing personal tragedy due to allegations against his son in an international drug syndicate, died by suicide on Friday, a police official confirmed.

Guru Chichkar ended his life in the early hours, using a licensed firearm at his residence. His son, Naveen Chichkar, is currently a subject of an expansive investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, suspected of leading a drug operation spanning several countries.

Authorities have retrieved a suicide note from Guru Chichkar's room. Additionally, his licensed weapon and personal computer were confiscated as evidence in the ongoing investigation into this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)