Tragic Turn: Builder Linked to Global Drug Syndicate Commits Suicide
A Navi Mumbai builder, Guru Chichkar, committed suicide amid allegations against his son, Naveen, of involvement in a global drug syndicate. The father shot himself at home, leaving a suicide note. His son's international connections are under investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
- Country:
- India
A Navi Mumbai builder facing personal tragedy due to allegations against his son in an international drug syndicate, died by suicide on Friday, a police official confirmed.
Guru Chichkar ended his life in the early hours, using a licensed firearm at his residence. His son, Naveen Chichkar, is currently a subject of an expansive investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, suspected of leading a drug operation spanning several countries.
Authorities have retrieved a suicide note from Guru Chichkar's room. Additionally, his licensed weapon and personal computer were confiscated as evidence in the ongoing investigation into this tragic case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
