Left Menu

Record 21% Increase in Net Direct Tax Collection, Boosts Indian Economy

Net direct tax collection in India has surged by 21% to over Rs 4.62 lakh crore this fiscal, driven by higher advance tax payments by corporations. The first instalment of advance tax showed a 27.34% increase. Total direct tax collections, including Corporation and Personal Income Tax, have seen robust growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:59 IST
Record 21% Increase in Net Direct Tax Collection, Boosts Indian Economy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India's net direct tax collection has surged by 21%, reaching over Rs 4.62 lakh crore so far this fiscal year, attributed to higher advance tax payments by corporations. The first instalment of advance tax, due on June 15, recorded a 27.34% rise to Rs 1.48 lakh crore, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The net collection of Rs 4,62,664 crore, as reported on June 17, 2024, includes Corporation Income Tax (CIT) of Rs 1,80,949 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax, of Rs 2,81,013 crore. Additionally, refunds totaling Rs 53,322 crore have been issued in the fiscal year 2024-25 until June 17, marking a 34% increase over the same period in the previous year.

Industry experts such as Deloitte India Partner Rohinton Sidhwa and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Gouri Puri attribute this growth to the formalization and digitalization of the Indian economy, leading to higher tax compliance rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024