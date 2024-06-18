Left Menu

India's Major Airports Hit by Bomb Hoax Emails, Security Beefed Up

Indian authorities heightened security measures at 41 airports, including Chennai, Patna, and Jaipur, after receiving bomb threat emails. The threats were found to be hoaxes during anti-sabotage checks. Similar emails have targeted schools and other airports in recent months, prompting ongoing investigations by cyber security agencies.

Indian authorities scrambled to heighten security measures at 41 airports on Tuesday following a wave of bomb threat emails that later proved to be hoaxes. Airports, including those in Chennai, Patna, and Jaipur, were subjected to extensive anti-sabotage checks after receiving the threats around 12.40 pm from the email address exhumedyou888@gmail.com.

The airport terminals in Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore, and Jabalpur were on high alert. An online group named 'KNR' is suspected to be behind the emails. The same group allegedly issued similar threats to several schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region on May 1.

The bomb threat emails contained an alarming message: 'Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die.' Authorities quickly implemented contingency plans, spearheaded by their respective Bomb Threat Assessment Committees. Despite thorough searches, all threats were confirmed to be false.

