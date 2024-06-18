CCI Greenlights Stake Acquisition in WeWork India by Real Trustee

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for Real Trustee Advisory Company's acquisition of a stake in WeWork India Management.

The proposed deal involves Volrado Venture Partners Fund II, Volrado III, alongside other independent co-acquirers, and 100% share capital of 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited by Embassy Buildcon LLP.

This approval underscores CCI's commitment to maintaining fair competition in the marketplace and curbing unfair business practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)