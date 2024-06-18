Left Menu

CCI Greenlights Stake Acquisition in WeWork India by Real Trustee

The competition regulator CCI has approved Real Trustee Advisory Company's proposed acquisition of a stake in WeWork India Management. The deal involves Volrado Venture Partners Fund II, Volrado III, and Embassy Buildcon LLP. This acquisition is part of ensuring fair competition in the marketplace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:19 IST
CCI Greenlights Stake Acquisition in WeWork India by Real Trustee
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for Real Trustee Advisory Company's acquisition of a stake in WeWork India Management.

The proposed deal involves Volrado Venture Partners Fund II, Volrado III, alongside other independent co-acquirers, and 100% share capital of 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited by Embassy Buildcon LLP.

This approval underscores CCI's commitment to maintaining fair competition in the marketplace and curbing unfair business practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024