CCI Greenlights Stake Acquisition in WeWork India by Real Trustee

The competition regulator CCI has approved Real Trustee Advisory Company's proposed acquisition of a stake in WeWork India Management. The deal involves Volrado Venture Partners Fund II, Volrado III, and Embassy Buildcon LLP. This acquisition is part of ensuring fair competition in the marketplace.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for Real Trustee Advisory Company's acquisition of a stake in WeWork India Management.
The proposed deal involves Volrado Venture Partners Fund II, Volrado III, alongside other independent co-acquirers, and 100% share capital of 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited by Embassy Buildcon LLP.
This approval underscores CCI's commitment to maintaining fair competition in the marketplace and curbing unfair business practices.
