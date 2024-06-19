Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2024 LATAM Edition Announced

The Bicester Collection, in collaboration with Tecnológico de Monterrey and Ashoka Mexico, announced the winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2024 LATAM Edition in Madrid. The prize celebrates women social entrepreneurs in Latin America with innovative start-up ideas aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Bicester Collection, alongside partners Tecnológico de Monterrey and Ashoka Mexico, announced the winners of the 2024 Unlock Her Future Prize LATAM Edition during an elegant ceremony held at Madrid's Galería de Cristal.

This prestigious award, part of The Bicester Collection's philanthropic DO GOOD programme, aims to identify and support women social entrepreneurs in Latin America. The 2024 edition saw 954 applicants, with eight finalists pitching their innovative start-ups in Sao Paulo. Winners include Thamires Pontes for PHYCOLABS, Valentina Agudelo for SALVA HEALTH, Annie Rosas for BLUEKALI, and Leydi Cruz for AGRIMET. Each winner receives grants, mentorship, and ongoing education to launch and grow their ventures.

The prize-giving event featured notable attendees and performances, reflecting the cultural richness and innovation celebrated by The Bicester Collection. For more information, visit UnlockHerFuturePrize.com.

