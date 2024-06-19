Virgin Australia Flight's Dramatic Bird Strike Emergency Landing

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, Virgin Australia flight VA 148, en route from Queenstown, New Zealand to Melbourne, was forced to make an emergency landing after its right engine emitted loud bangs and flames shortly after takeoff.

With 73 passengers and crew onboard, the Boeing 737-800 pilot managed to land safely at nearby Invercargill airport using the remaining engine. Virgin Australia attributed the emergency to a 'possible bird strike,' although Queenstown Airport disputed this, stating no birds were detected on the airfield.

Bird strikes are a perennial risk in aviation. They can cause severe damage and have even led to fatalities. Between 2008 and 2017, there were 16,626 reported bird strikes in Australia, while the U.S. saw 17,200 incidents in 2022 alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)