Left Menu

India's Seafood Exports Hit Record Volume But Value Declines

India's seafood exports increased in volume by 3% to 17,81,602 MT in 2023-24, but declined in value by 8% to USD 7.38 billion. The USA remained the largest market for Indian seafood, with frozen shrimp being the top exported item. Despite challenges, black tiger shrimp and other seafood products showed healthy growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:53 IST
India's Seafood Exports Hit Record Volume But Value Declines
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's seafood exports have seen a significant shift, recording a 3% growth in volume but facing an 8% decline in value for the last financial year, Commerce Ministry data reveals.

Exports soared to 17,81,602 MT valued at USD 7.38 billion in 2023-24, up from 17,35,286 MT worth USD 8.0 billion in 2022-23, noted Marine Products Export Development Authority Chairman D V Swamy.

Frozen shrimp dominated the export scene, accounting for 40.19% of the quantity and 66.12% of the dollar earnings, with the US emerging as the biggest market. Other noteworthy exports included frozen fish, squid, Surimi, cuttlefish, and octopus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024