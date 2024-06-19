Left Menu

Messe Stuttgart India Teams Up with Indian Navy to Transform Logistics

Messe Stuttgart India has announced a partnership with the Indian Navy to revolutionize logistics infrastructure. This collaboration aims to meet the Navy's strategic objectives by leveraging LogiMAT India exhibitors' solutions. A site visit to Mumbai's Material Organisation showcased the challenges, paving the way for LogiMAT India 2025.

Messe Stuttgart India has entered into a significant collaboration with the Indian Navy to overhaul the nation's logistics infrastructure. This groundbreaking initiative will support the Navy in meeting diverse logistical needs by tapping into the world-class exhibitors of LogiMAT India, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy plans to commence a tendering process to engage leading exhibitors, thoroughly evaluating their solutions to match strategic and operational requirements. This move follows the success of LogiMAT India 2024, held from February 28 to March 1, 2024.

Building on this success, preparations are underway for LogiMAT India 2025, slated for February 13-15 in Mumbai. Organizers have already conducted a site visit to the Material Organisation in Mumbai for an in-depth understanding of ground-level challenges. Over 200 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors are expected, making it a cornerstone event in the logistics sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

