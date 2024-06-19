Left Menu

Garment Mantra Lifestyle to Hold Crucial Board Meeting on July 8, 2024

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting on 8th July, 2024. The agenda includes proposing the issuance of bonus shares and increasing the company's authorized share capital. The trading window for dealing in securities will remain closed from June 19, 2024, till July 10, 2024.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd has officially announced that its Board of Directors will convene on July 8, 2024. The central focus of this meeting is to deliberate on the issuance of bonus shares and an increment in the company's authorized share capital. This significant move, pending shareholder approval, aims to bolster the company's financial framework.

In compliance with regulatory protocols, the trading window for the company's securities will be closed from the end of business hours on June 19, 2024, and will reopen 48 hours after the meeting concludes, specifically on July 10, 2024. This measure ensures that stakeholders are protected during this crucial period.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle, renowned for its extensive range of garments, from kids wear to men's and women's apparel, continues to focus on meeting the fashion aspirations of India's diverse population. The company leverages unique business models like Poorti and Full Choice to maintain its strong market presence both domestically and internationally.

