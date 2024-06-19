Vodafone Sells 18% Stake in Indus Towers, Raises €1.7 Billion

In a significant move, British telecom giant Vodafone has divested an 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers, raising €1.7 billion (approximately Rs 15,300 crore). The proceeds will largely be directed towards repaying outstanding bank borrowings of €1.8 billion secured against Vodafone's Indian assets.

This transaction has reduced Vodafone's holding in Indus Towers to a mere 3.1 per cent, post the sale of 484.7 million shares through an accelerated book-build offering.

Concurrently, Bharti Airtel has also made a strategic move, augmenting its share in Indus Towers by 1 per cent to now hold a 48.95 per cent stake. Indus Towers' stock saw a decline of 2.88 per cent, closing at Rs 334 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)