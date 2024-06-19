ESIC Adds 16.47 Lakh New Members in April, Youth Employment Soars

In a significant boost for youth employment, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) registered 16.47 lakh new members in April 2024. Notably, 7.84 lakh employees, representing approximately 47.60% of total registrations, were individuals aged up to 25, indicating robust job generation for the younger demographic.

The labour ministry's statement highlighted the gender diversity in the new enrollments, with 3.38 lakh female members and 53 transgender employees joining the ESI Scheme in April. This move underscores ESIC's commitment to offering benefits to all societal sections.

Additionally, around 18,490 new establishments have been integrated into the ESI Scheme's social security network, ensuring broader worker coverage. It's important to note that the payroll data remains provisional as updates are part of an ongoing process.

