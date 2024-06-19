Left Menu

Union Cabinet Approves Mega Greenfield Port at Vadhavan

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 76,200 crore all-weather greenfield deep draft major port at Vadhavan, Maharashtra. The project will be constructed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited, with employment potential for 12 lakh people. It will feature nine container terminals and numerous additional facilities.

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned the development of a monumental all-weather greenfield deep draft major port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 76,200 crore, as per an official release.

The statement elaborates that the illustrious project will be executed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), holding 74% and 26% stakes respectively. Praised as a future global maritime hub, this port aims to rank among the top 10 ports worldwide.

During the press briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that this ambitious project is set to generate employment for 12 lakh individuals. The comprehensive port infrastructure will include nine container terminals, four multipurpose berths, and additional facilities dedicated to different cargo types and Coast Guard operations.

