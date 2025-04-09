BJP MLAs Stage Dharna Over Unaddressed Youth Employment Issues
BJP MLAs protested outside the House after their motion for discussing the regularization of daily wagers and youth employment was rejected. Despite continued disruptions, the Speaker adjourned the session. The BJP accused the ruling coalition of avoiding public issue discussions and promoting unaccountability.
BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the House on Wednesday, expressing discontent over the rejection of their adjournment motion to discuss pressing issues like the regularization of daily wagers and youth employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The protest continued for a third day, with BJP legislators led by Sham Lal Sharma urging Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to consider their motion. Despite repeated calls for discussion, the Speaker maintained the motion must be new and adjourned the House, prompting a sit-in protest by BJP members at the Assembly entrance.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma criticized the ruling coalition for evading accountability on public issues. He condemned the government's failure to deliver on promises to address unemployment, alleging favoritism in appointments. The BJP insists on discussing solutions in the House, while accusing the ruling party of disrupting proceedings to avoid accountability.
