Palghar Hits Employment Target: A New Era for Industrial Investment
Palghar District has achieved its Rs 2000 crore employment target under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme. This milestone was announced by Collector Indu Rani Jakhar during the District Level Investment Council 2025. The district's conducive environment has facilitated MoUs worth Rs 2,258 crore, promising 6000 new jobs.
Palghar District has successfully reached its Rs 2000 crore target set under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme, according to Collector Indu Rani Jakhar. This achievement was declared during the District Level Investment Council 2025 at Tarapur MIDC.
At the event, an impressive 161 units agreed to memorandums of understanding amounting to Rs 2,258 crore with the state government. This move aims to generate at least 6000 job opportunities, marking significant progress for the district.
The administration's commitment to providing a favorable industrial investment climate was emphasized, with departments instructed to ensure a seamless single-window system for investors. The Konkan region, where Palghar is a pivotal player, leads the state in exports, especially in steel and chemicals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
