Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi's Employment Promises

Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi's Employment Linked Incentive scheme, questioning its lack of definition a year after its announcement. The BJP counters by accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation. Gandhi argues for job creation via MSMEs, while the BJP defends Modi's employment track record with statistics and new initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi's Employment Promises
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Rahul Gandhi has taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme announced last year. Gandhi accused the government of failing to define the scheme and termed it a 'jumla' while seeking concrete job creation plans from the Prime Minister.

Responding to Gandhi's criticism, BJP's Amit Malviya accused the Congress leader of spreading misinformation and weaponizing his alleged ignorance to mislead India's youth. Malviya highlighted employment statistics under the Modi government, arguing they surpassed those from the Congress-led UPA era.

The BJP defended its track record, noting initiatives like the PM Internship Scheme, which offers substantial internships and support. The party asserts that employment rates have improved under Modi's leadership, addressing Gandhi's accusations of cronyism and unfulfilled promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025