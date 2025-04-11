Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi's Employment Promises

In a heated exchange, Rahul Gandhi has taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme announced last year. Gandhi accused the government of failing to define the scheme and termed it a 'jumla' while seeking concrete job creation plans from the Prime Minister.

Responding to Gandhi's criticism, BJP's Amit Malviya accused the Congress leader of spreading misinformation and weaponizing his alleged ignorance to mislead India's youth. Malviya highlighted employment statistics under the Modi government, arguing they surpassed those from the Congress-led UPA era.

The BJP defended its track record, noting initiatives like the PM Internship Scheme, which offers substantial internships and support. The party asserts that employment rates have improved under Modi's leadership, addressing Gandhi's accusations of cronyism and unfulfilled promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)