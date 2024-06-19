Left Menu

India Shines in Global Port Rankings with 9 Ports in Top 100

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:08 IST
India Shines in Global Port Rankings with 9 Ports in Top 100
tyre exports Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The news highlights India's significant achievement in the Global Top 100 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2023, with nine Indian ports making the list. This recognition is attributed to the ambitious Sagarmala programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, aimed at modernizing and enhancing the efficiency of India's ports.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that this achievement underscores the efforts of the government to make Indian ports technologically advanced and efficient. Key metrics such as operational efficiency, turnaround time (TRT), and minimal berth idle time are cited as indicators of improved performance across these ports.

Vishakhapatnam Port, in particular, showcased strong performance metrics like 27.5 moves per crane hour and a TRT of 21.4 hours, highlighting its efficiency in handling container ships. Other Indian ports in the top 100 include Pipavav (rank 41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80), and Jawaharlal Nehru (96).

The Minister credited the Sagarmala programme for integrating new technologies and green infrastructure, which have not only improved efficiency but also strengthened the resilience of India's maritime sector. This achievement is seen as a boost to port-led economic development and underlines India's commitment to enhancing its maritime infrastructure on a global scale.

 

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024