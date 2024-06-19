India Shines in Global Port Rankings with 9 Ports in Top 100

The news highlights India's significant achievement in the Global Top 100 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2023, with nine Indian ports making the list. This recognition is attributed to the ambitious Sagarmala programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, aimed at modernizing and enhancing the efficiency of India's ports.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that this achievement underscores the efforts of the government to make Indian ports technologically advanced and efficient. Key metrics such as operational efficiency, turnaround time (TRT), and minimal berth idle time are cited as indicators of improved performance across these ports.

Vishakhapatnam Port, in particular, showcased strong performance metrics like 27.5 moves per crane hour and a TRT of 21.4 hours, highlighting its efficiency in handling container ships. Other Indian ports in the top 100 include Pipavav (rank 41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80), and Jawaharlal Nehru (96).

The Minister credited the Sagarmala programme for integrating new technologies and green infrastructure, which have not only improved efficiency but also strengthened the resilience of India's maritime sector. This achievement is seen as a boost to port-led economic development and underlines India's commitment to enhancing its maritime infrastructure on a global scale.