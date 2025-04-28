High-Stakes Diplomacy: Egypt and Israel in Ceasefire Talks
Egypt's intelligence chief, General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, will meet with an Israeli delegation in Cairo, led by Ron Dermer, to discuss efforts sponsored by Qatar and Egypt to restore a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic attempts to stabilize the region.
Egypt's intelligence chief, General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, is slated to meet an Israeli delegation led by Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer. The pivotal meeting, reported by Egypt's Al Qahera News TV, will occur in Cairo.
The discussions are part of a joint initiative by Qatar and Egypt, aimed at restoring a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, amid ongoing tensions.
This meeting underscores the critical diplomatic efforts underway to stabilize the region and bring about temporary peace in a conflict that has ongoing global implications.
