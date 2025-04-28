Left Menu

Congress Fights for Constitutional Integrity in Uttar Pradesh

Avinash Pande, general secretary of AICC, at a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, accused the BJP of insulting the Constitution and suppressing opposition voices. He criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's actions and emphasized the Congress's commitment to safeguarding democracy. Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai highlighted constitutional violations under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Congress Fights for Constitutional Integrity in Uttar Pradesh
At a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande criticized the BJP for allegedly insulting the Constitution and stifling dissenting voices across India. The rally, part of a larger movement, followed the passage of the 'Nyay Prastav' in Ahmedabad, emphasizing threats to constitutional integrity.

Pande accused the Uttar Pradesh government of bypassing constitutional procedures and targeting individuals arbitrarily through 'bulldozer actions' despite court restrictions. He claimed that the BJP, along with its ideological ally RSS, aimed to undermine democratic foundations by exerting undue pressure on the judiciary and misusing administrative departments.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai accused the state government of severe constitutional breaches, citing incidents of fake encounters and misuse of power. He promised that if Congress comes to power, they'd rectify these actions and uphold constitutional values. Rai also criticized Prime Minister Modi for prioritizing election campaigns over addressing terrorism.

