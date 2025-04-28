Left Menu

Japan Calls for Reevaluation of Trump's Tariffs Amid Security Concerns

Japan's policy chief, Itsunori Onodera, urged President Trump to reconsider tariffs affecting Indo-Pacific security, particularly worrying for ASEAN relations. Japan fears adverse impacts on regional stability and U.S. collaboration. With ongoing negotiations in Washington, Japan emphasizes its role as a top U.S. investor possibly weakened by these tariffs.

Japan's policy chief has called on President Donald Trump to rethink his reciprocal tariff plans, which could harm Indo-Pacific security, most notably affecting relations with Southeast Asia. Concerns are growing as current tariffs, although paused, threaten regional economic stability and U.S.-Japan alliances.

Speaking in Washington, Itsunori Onodera highlighted fears that ASEAN countries could distance themselves from the U.S. due to the tariffs. He stressed the tariffs risk not only economic impacts but also undermine security cooperation between the U.S. and Japan.

Onodera also pointed out Japan's critical role as the U.S.'s top foreign investor and the potential weakening of Japanese firms due to the tariffs. Concerned about U.S. international aid reduction, he suggested Japan could step up to fill the gap, reinforcing global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

