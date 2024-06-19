Escalation in Red Sea: Houthis Sink Second Vessel Amid Rising Tensions

A bulk carrier has sunk following an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, authorities confirmed early Wednesday, intensifying the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea. This was the second vessel sunk in recent Houthi assaults aimed at disrupting crucial maritime traffic.

The Tutor, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned ship, was attacked over a week ago by a drone boat bearing explosives. John Kirby, a White House security spokesman, reported that this assault killed a Filipino crew member. The attack comes amid a US-led maritime initiative to secure the region, highlighting rising tensions spurred by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Houthi offensive has resulted in over 60 attacks on vessels, causing a significant decline in container shipping through the vital corridor. The shipping industry has called for an end to these attacks, emphasizing the danger to innocent seafarers performing essential tasks. Meanwhile, US-led airstrikes have continued against Houthi positions in Yemen, further escalating the hostilities.

