GE Vernova Commits to Advancing Africa's Energy Transition at Africa Energy Forum

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV), a key player in global energy solutions, reaffirms its commitment to electrifying and decarbonizing Africa as it prepares to sponsor the Africa Energy Forum in Barcelona, Spain, from June 25 to 28, 2024. The event, themed "Energy Systems of the Future – Balancing Africa’s Needs with Global Goals," will gather Africa’s stakeholders, investors, and future leaders to discuss crucial topics such as project developments, technology innovations, and cross-sector collaborations.

A recent report highlights that up to 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa lack access to electricity, underscoring the region’s pressing energy challenges. With electricity demand projected to grow by 3% in 2024, there is an urgent need to align energy transition goals with the need for reliable and accessible electricity. GE Vernova aims to address these challenges through participation in sessions at the Africa Energy Forum, focusing on grid improvements, the role of gas in energy transitions, investment opportunities in Senegal, and leveraging new technologies for emissions reduction.

Joseph Anis, President & CEO of Europe, Middle East & Africa for Gas Power at GE Vernova, emphasizes the critical role of uninterrupted power supply in societal progress. He advocates for collaborative efforts across public, private, and non-profit sectors to advance energy transition goals. This includes deploying multiple energy sources like renewables and gas power, enhancing grid infrastructure, and implementing software solutions to achieve substantial emissions reductions while meeting Africa’s growing energy needs.

GE Vernova, recently spun-off from GE and listed independently on the NYSE, boasts a global presence with significant contributions to the world's electricity generation. In Africa, the company’s technologies constitute a substantial portion of installed power generation capacity, supporting over 260 customers with a legacy of over 120 years on the continent. GE Vernova operates across the entire electricity value chain in Africa, from generation through diverse power sources to transmission, distribution, and software solutions.

The company’s participation in the Africa Energy Forum underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in Africa, aligning with global efforts towards carbon neutrality and enhancing quality of life through reliable electricity access.