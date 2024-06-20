Government Invests $20 Million to Boost Māori Development and Economy

The Coalition Government is bolstering Māori development and the Māori economy through significant investments in regional projects, as announced by Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka.

“As the Regional Development Minister, my focus is on supporting Māori success. The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), under my oversight, has driven economic growth, created employment opportunities, and empowered communities,” said Mr. Jones.

“We are pleased to announce a government commitment of approximately $20 million to support iwi, hapū, and Māori businesses.”

A total of $3.7 million has been reprioritized from PGF funds for the Regional Development portfolio to support Māori development, Māori tourism, and Māori agribusiness.

“Specifically, $3.1 million has been allocated to the Tapuae Roa Taranaki Crossing project to help Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa achieve their goals by developing the North Taranaki Visitor Centre,” Mr. Potaka stated. “This investment enables Te Atiawa to own and operate a unique tourism asset, providing cultural narratives of the maunga. The Visitor Centre is expected to attract 130,000 visitors annually, generating income from commercial activities and supporting employment for Te Atiawa people.”

The Te Haumanu o Te Kapua project has received an additional $600,000, enabling Nga Hua o Ngāti Pukenga in the Bay of Plenty to convert underutilized Māori land into a high-value gold kiwifruit orchard, restore wetlands, and protect a pā site. This investment was crucial for accelerating the project, enhancing its financial viability, and creating employment opportunities.

An additional $16.1 million has been approved through the North Island Weather Event Primary Producer Scheme to support three whānau businesses: Miro - Meihana Koata in the Bay of Plenty, Ngāi Tukairangi in Hawke’s Bay, and Torere Macadamias in the Bay of Plenty. These funds will help restore their horticultural assets damaged by last year’s cyclones. These regional horticulture businesses are vital for local Māori employment and support.

“The Regional Infrastructure Fund, announced in Budget 2024, offers a funding source for regional infrastructure projects led by Māori businesses and landowners that might otherwise not proceed. Given the investment barriers faced by Māori entities, whenua Māori, iwi, and Māori businesses, Minister Potaka and I have secured Cabinet agreement to focus on Māori development as an initial priority of the fund,” Mr. Jones added.

Since the establishment of the Regional Development portfolio in 2017, a total of $4.8 billion has been invested in regional projects, with over $800 million directly supporting Māori development projects.

North Island Weather Event Funding Breakdown:

$3.5 million to Miro - Meihana Koata, Bay of Plenty

$12 million to Ngāi Tukairangi, Hawke’s Bay

$0.6 million to Torere Macadamias, Bay of Plenty