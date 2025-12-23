Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Former CM’s Son in Legal Crossfire

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is accused of playing a pivotal role in a Rs 3,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing have filed chargesheets alleging his involvement in managing and distributing illegal proceeds, while also accusing him of misusing administrative influence.

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is embroiled in a massive Rs 3,000 crore liquor scam, according to the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing. The agencies claim Baghel was integral to coordinating and safeguarding an extortion syndicate within the excise department during the Congress administration from 2018 to 2023.

In the latest series of chargesheets, investigators accuse Baghel of managing, distributing, and benefiting from the illicit funds gathered through businessman Anwar Dhebar's operations. The document outlines his alleged influence and coordination among government officials and syndicate operatives to facilitate the crimes.

The extensive investigation also suggests that Baghel channeled his share of the proceeds through banking channels to various family-owned firms and real estate endeavors. The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money-laundering aspect, arrested Baghel in July, highlighting significant monetary losses to the state's coffers.

