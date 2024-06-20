Pranik Logistics Files DRHP for Initial Public Offering (IPO)

PNN New Delhi [India], June 20: PRANIK LOGISTICS LTD, India's one of the fastest growing end-to-end logistics solution provider, supporting leading corporates such as Reliance, Nestle, Tata etc. has filed DRHP for Initial Public Offering (IPO) in NSE Emerge through India s leading category 1merchant banker Narnolia Financial Services Limited.

Pranik Logistics was founded in 2015 by Pranav Kumar. Within a short period, it has grown at a rate of over 65% p.a over the past 5 years & ranks at par with India's top logistics companies. The company today boasts of a wide network of Warehouses and Fleets with an elaborate ground infrastructure for undertaking multiple logistics-related operations across India. With a diversified experience in the Logistics Industry, Pranik is making an all-out effort to dominate the Indian logistics market and to achieve its global ambitions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)