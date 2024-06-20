Left Menu

Pranik Logistics Files DRHP for Initial Public Offering (IPO)

PRANIK LOGISTICS LTD, India's one of the fastest growing end-to-end logistics solution provider, supporting leading corporates such as Reliance, Nestle, Tata etc. has filed DRHP for Initial Public Offering (IPO) in NSE Emerge through India s leading category 1merchant banker Narnolia Financial Services Limited.

PNN New Delhi [India], June 20: PRANIK LOGISTICS LTD, India's one of the fastest growing end-to-end logistics solution provider, supporting leading corporates such as Reliance, Nestle, Tata etc. has filed DRHP for Initial Public Offering (IPO) in NSE Emerge through India s leading category 1merchant banker Narnolia Financial Services Limited.

Pranik Logistics was founded in 2015 by Pranav Kumar. Within a short period, it has grown at a rate of over 65% p.a over the past 5 years & ranks at par with India's top logistics companies. The company today boasts of a wide network of Warehouses and Fleets with an elaborate ground infrastructure for undertaking multiple logistics-related operations across India. With a diversified experience in the Logistics Industry, Pranik is making an all-out effort to dominate the Indian logistics market and to achieve its global ambitions.

