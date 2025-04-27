Family Tragedy: A Fatal Conspiracy in Bhuvar Niranjan Pur
A man, his first wife, and daughter have been arrested for the alleged murder of the man's second wife, Sunita, in Bhuvar Niranjan Pur. The motive was reportedly linked to Sunita's frequent financial demands due to illness. The trio allegedly strangled and beat Sunita, leading to their arrest.
A man, his first wife, and their daughter have been apprehended in connection with the murder of the man's second wife, according to local law enforcement sources.
The incident, which took place in Bhuvar Niranjan Pur, involved the tragic death of Sunita, who had married Nohar Chaudhary in a temple after losing her first husband. Sunita was killed on the night of April 24-25 at Nohar's residence.
Investigators revealed that the accused, including Nohar Chaudhary's first wife Vidyavati – also known as Santola – and her daughter Lakshmi, allegedly plotted Sunita's murder due to her financial demands amid illness. The trio was arrested following the crime, which involved strangling and assaulting Sunita.
