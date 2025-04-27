United Stand: Indian-Americans Demand Justice for Pahalgam Attack Victims

Hundreds of Indian-Americans across North America united in solemn vigils to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, urging stronger actions to safeguard the Hindu community.

In Houston, the vigil began with the national anthems of India and the US. Participants, dressed in traditional white, carried placards with messages like 'Stop Killing Innocents' and 'Justice for Kashmir Victims'.

The attack, executed by The Resistance Front, claimed 26 lives, primarily targeting tourists. Similar vigils occurred in cities such as Seattle, Atlanta, and Toronto as speakers condemned the brutality and called for unified action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)