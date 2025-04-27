Left Menu

Film Directors Entangled in Ganja Scandal in Kerala

Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, well-known Malayalam film directors, were arrested alongside Shalif Mohammed for possession of hybrid ganja. The arrests followed a raid on a flat rented by cinematographer Sameer Thahir. A total of 1.63 grams of ganja was seized, leading to a case under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:44 IST
Film Directors Entangled in Ganja Scandal in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two renowned Malayalam film directors, Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, have been apprehended by Excise officials for possession of hybrid ganja. A third individual, Shalif Mohammed, was also arrested in connection with the case.

The arrests unfolded after a Special Squad from the Excise department conducted a raid on a flat around 2 am. The operation was prompted by a tip-off regarding drug use in a flat rented by prominent cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Authorities confiscated 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja during the raid.

The trio, who have several notable films to their credit, were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and subsequently released on station bail. A detailed investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs. This event follows another high-profile drug case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025