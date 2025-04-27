Film Directors Entangled in Ganja Scandal in Kerala
Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, well-known Malayalam film directors, were arrested alongside Shalif Mohammed for possession of hybrid ganja. The arrests followed a raid on a flat rented by cinematographer Sameer Thahir. A total of 1.63 grams of ganja was seized, leading to a case under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
Two renowned Malayalam film directors, Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, have been apprehended by Excise officials for possession of hybrid ganja. A third individual, Shalif Mohammed, was also arrested in connection with the case.
The arrests unfolded after a Special Squad from the Excise department conducted a raid on a flat around 2 am. The operation was prompted by a tip-off regarding drug use in a flat rented by prominent cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Authorities confiscated 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja during the raid.
The trio, who have several notable films to their credit, were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and subsequently released on station bail. A detailed investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs. This event follows another high-profile drug case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IUML Criticizes Kerala CM for Defending Controversial Remarks
Rift Among Kerala Allies Over SFIO Case and PM SHRI Scheme
Tension Brews Between Kerala LDF Allies Over PM SHRI and Veena Case
Political Uproar in Kerala Over Protest Image Row
Political Storm in Kerala: IUML Criticizes CM's Stance on SNDP Yogam Leader's Remarks