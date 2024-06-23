California Delays Healthcare Workers' Minimum Wage Hike Amid Budget Woes

In a bid to balance California's ballooning budget, Democrats have decided to delay a planned minimum wage hike for approximately 426,000 healthcare workers. Scheduled raises may now take effect by October 15, subject to revenue increases.

The decision is part of a broader initiative to address the state's $46.8 billion deficit, marking the second consecutive year of financial shortfall for the nation's most populous state.

"While disappointed, we appreciate the recognition that California's healthcare crisis requires action," noted Dave Regan of SEIU-UHW, underscoring the challenging economic landscape.

