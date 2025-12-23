Left Menu

Cracking Down: Property of Drug Trafficker Worth 1 Crore Seized in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized property worth 1 crore, suspected to be acquired through drug trafficking proceeds, from Nisar Ahmad Bota. The property, a double-storey house, was attached under the NDPS Act. Legal procedures were followed, and the owner is restrained from any dealings with the property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:23 IST
In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully attached property valued at 1 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Nisar Ahmad Bota. The acquisition was reportedly made using illegal drug trafficking earnings, officials asserted on Tuesday.

The seized asset includes a double-storey residential property nestled on 12 marlas in Sultan Mohalla, Saidakadal. This attachment was executed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Authorities have confirmed that stringent legal procedures were adhered to, with the attachment carried out in the presence of two independent witnesses. Furthermore, the owner of the property has been barred from undertaking any transaction or alteration concerning the property pending further orders.

