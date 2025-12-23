Left Menu

Justice Served in Tragic Hanskhali Case: Life Imprisonment for Three

A court in West Bengal sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a minor who died from her injuries. The incident sparked public outrage and political controversy. The Central Bureau of Investigation was ordered to oversee the case to ensure an unbiased investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranaghat(Wb) | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:22 IST
Justice Served in Tragic Hanskhali Case: Life Imprisonment for Three
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a West Bengal court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the brutal gang rape and subsequent death of a minor in Nadia district's Hanskhali. The ruling, announced on Tuesday, comes as a pivotal moment in the two-year-long case.

The Ranaghat additional district judge (ADJ) found Brajagopal Goali, Prabhakar Poddar, and Ranjit Mallick guilty under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Samarendra Goali, father of the prime accused, received a five-year sentence.

The incident, which occurred during a birthday party, led to a public outcry and political tensions. The Calcutta High Court tasked the CBI with the probe amid fears the involvement of a ruling party figure's son could compromise justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025