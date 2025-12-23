Justice Served in Tragic Hanskhali Case: Life Imprisonment for Three
A court in West Bengal sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a minor who died from her injuries. The incident sparked public outrage and political controversy. The Central Bureau of Investigation was ordered to oversee the case to ensure an unbiased investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant verdict, a West Bengal court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the brutal gang rape and subsequent death of a minor in Nadia district's Hanskhali. The ruling, announced on Tuesday, comes as a pivotal moment in the two-year-long case.
The Ranaghat additional district judge (ADJ) found Brajagopal Goali, Prabhakar Poddar, and Ranjit Mallick guilty under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Samarendra Goali, father of the prime accused, received a five-year sentence.
The incident, which occurred during a birthday party, led to a public outcry and political tensions. The Calcutta High Court tasked the CBI with the probe amid fears the involvement of a ruling party figure's son could compromise justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Bulandshahr Crime
Justice Served: Convictions Made in Highway Gang-Rape Case
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Three Convicted in Jharkhand Rape Case
Justice Served: POCSO Act Court Convicts Principal and Teacher
Justice Served: Six-Year Sentence in Landmark Child Abuse Case