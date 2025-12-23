Justice Served in Tragic Hanskhali Case: Life Imprisonment for Three

In a significant verdict, a West Bengal court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the brutal gang rape and subsequent death of a minor in Nadia district's Hanskhali. The ruling, announced on Tuesday, comes as a pivotal moment in the two-year-long case.

The Ranaghat additional district judge (ADJ) found Brajagopal Goali, Prabhakar Poddar, and Ranjit Mallick guilty under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Samarendra Goali, father of the prime accused, received a five-year sentence.

The incident, which occurred during a birthday party, led to a public outcry and political tensions. The Calcutta High Court tasked the CBI with the probe amid fears the involvement of a ruling party figure's son could compromise justice.

