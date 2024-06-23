Essar Group Awaits Final Approvals for $4.5 Billion Low-Carbon Steel Plant in Saudi Arabia

Essar Group is on the brink of securing final approvals for a $4.5 billion investment in establishing a low-carbon steel plant in Saudi Arabia, according to top official Prashant Ruia. The Saudi Arabian plant will have a capacity of four million tonnes per year and is expected to start shortly after receiving the necessary approvals.

The facility, located in Ras Al-Khair, aims to meet domestic steel demands and supports Saudi Arabia's growing ambition to become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub, with plans to produce more than 3 lakh cars annually by 2030.

Essar Group's investment in Saudi Arabia underscores its commitment to decarbonization and green mobility. The project is its first steel venture outside India and signifies a new chapter following its debt resolution and divestment of the Hazira plant in Gujarat. Additionally, Essar plans to build two dedicated berths at the Ras Al-Khair port to facilitate its operations.

