Left Menu

Essar Group Awaits Final Approvals for $4.5 Billion Low-Carbon Steel Plant in Saudi Arabia

Essar Group is on the verge of launching a $4.5 billion low-carbon steel plant in Saudi Arabia, pending final approvals. The project aims to meet local steel demand and tap into the evolving electric vehicle sector. The plant, taking three years to complete, marks Essar's first steel venture outside India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:51 IST
Essar Group Awaits Final Approvals for $4.5 Billion Low-Carbon Steel Plant in Saudi Arabia
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Essar Group is on the brink of securing final approvals for a $4.5 billion investment in establishing a low-carbon steel plant in Saudi Arabia, according to top official Prashant Ruia. The Saudi Arabian plant will have a capacity of four million tonnes per year and is expected to start shortly after receiving the necessary approvals.

The facility, located in Ras Al-Khair, aims to meet domestic steel demands and supports Saudi Arabia's growing ambition to become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub, with plans to produce more than 3 lakh cars annually by 2030.

Essar Group's investment in Saudi Arabia underscores its commitment to decarbonization and green mobility. The project is its first steel venture outside India and signifies a new chapter following its debt resolution and divestment of the Hazira plant in Gujarat. Additionally, Essar plans to build two dedicated berths at the Ras Al-Khair port to facilitate its operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024