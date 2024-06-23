Left Menu

Ambulance Blaze in Odisha: 4 Injured After Collision with Truck

An ambulance caught fire after colliding with a truck in Odisha's Balasore district, injuring four people. The incident occurred while the ambulance was en route to a hospital with a patient. The injured were taken to the Balasore district hospital, with one critically injured person transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:59 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an ambulance caught fire following a collision with a truck in Odisha's Balasore district early Sunday morning, police reported.

The ambulance, which was transporting a patient to the Balasore district hospital from Basta, struck the container truck from behind near Murkimundi Chhak in the Rupsa police station area. The violent impact led to an immediate fire breakout.

Quick response efforts led to the rescue and subsequent hospitalization of the patient and three others. Among the victims, the pharmacist suffered severe injuries and has since been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced care.

