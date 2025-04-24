Illegal Liquor Bust in Cuttack: 950 Litres of Fake Foreign Liquor Seized

The Odisha police executed a major raid in Choudhwar Kapileshwar, Cuttack, unveiling an illegal liquor manufacturing operation. Authorities seized 560 litres of spirit and 950 litres of counterfeit foreign liquor. The action aligned with the state government's directive, as confirmed by Karuna Shankar Tiwari, Superintendent of the Excise Department, Cuttack.

During the operation, police also found bottle caps, empty bottles, counterfeit excise holograms, stickers, and a sealing machine used in production. Tiwari noted the police's prompt response to the government's initiative, resulting in the seizure of illicit materials and shutdown of the operation.

Further investigation led to the arrest of one individual, revealing that counterfeit liquor was sold in surrounding areas, notably in Jajpur district. The clandestine operation had been functioning for approximately one and a half months, primarily targeting brands like Imperial Blue due to high demand. The shutdown highlights the police's commitment to tackling illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)