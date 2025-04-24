Illegal Liquor Bust in Cuttack: 950 Litres of Fake Foreign Liquor Seized
A significant raid by Odisha police in Cuttack's Choudhwar Kapileshwar area uncovered an illegal liquor manufacturing unit. Approximately 560 litres of spirit and 950 litres of counterfeit foreign liquor were seized. One suspect has been arrested, revealing widespread distribution, especially in the Jajpur district.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha police executed a major raid in Choudhwar Kapileshwar, Cuttack, unveiling an illegal liquor manufacturing operation. Authorities seized 560 litres of spirit and 950 litres of counterfeit foreign liquor. The action aligned with the state government's directive, as confirmed by Karuna Shankar Tiwari, Superintendent of the Excise Department, Cuttack.
During the operation, police also found bottle caps, empty bottles, counterfeit excise holograms, stickers, and a sealing machine used in production. Tiwari noted the police's prompt response to the government's initiative, resulting in the seizure of illicit materials and shutdown of the operation.
Further investigation led to the arrest of one individual, revealing that counterfeit liquor was sold in surrounding areas, notably in Jajpur district. The clandestine operation had been functioning for approximately one and a half months, primarily targeting brands like Imperial Blue due to high demand. The shutdown highlights the police's commitment to tackling illegal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drugs Seizure in Tuljapur: Arrests and Allegations Shake Temple Town
Bihar's Police Raids Turn Violent Amid Series of Attacks and Political Controversies
Major Mephedrone Factory Raid in Latur: 7 Arrested
Crackdown in Kashmir: Police Raid Hotspots
Narcotics Gang Attacks Police During Drug Raid in Samba