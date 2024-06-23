Left Menu

Haveus Aerotech India to Expand with New Facilities, 350 New Hires

Haveus Aerotech India plans to expand its operations with new facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai and increase its workforce to around 500 employees from the current 150. The New Delhi-based MRO services provider saw a substantial rise in net profit and revenue in the FY2023-24.

In a significant stride towards expansion, Haveus Aerotech India is set to establish new facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai in the coming months, a top executive revealed. This move will also see the company boosting its workforce by 350, bringing the total headcount to approximately 500.

''Some of the new upcoming facilities to be established are in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai in a few months,'' disclosed Anshul Bhargava, MD and CEO of Haveus Aerotech.

The New Delhi-based company, which recently welcomed former Air India Engineering Services chief HR Jagannath to its board, reported a nearly three-fold increase in net profit to Rs 15.69 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year. It also saw revenue growth to Rs 45.22 crore and an ROI increase to 61 per cent during the same period.

''The company has shown remarkable growth over the last couple of years, and we are committed to following this trend in the future,'' said CFO Rajendra Kumar Singh. Haveus Aerotech provides comprehensive MRO services globally through its EASA-approved facilities in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru, catering to a growing customer base.

