Revival of Cooperative Sector Under Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, asserted on Sunday that previous state administrations had 'destroyed' the cooperative sector. He credited the BJP-led government with reviving it and advancing towards establishing 'one cooperative bank per district.'

Speaking at the 'Yuva Sahakar Sammelan,' the CM described the dire state of district cooperative banks before 2017. He noted that sixteen banks had been declared defaulters, with their licenses revoked by the Reserve Bank of India. Today, these banks are thriving, benefitting both their members and the farming community. Adityanath claimed that earlier governments encouraged a 'one district, one mafia' culture, resulting in the sector's downfall and loss of farmers' investments. The BJP government has since returned Rs 4,700 crore to farmers and restored the banks' functionality.

The administration is focused on strengthening cooperatives by fostering trust, social capacity, and self-reliance. Initiatives like digitisation, e-governance, and transparent policies ensure accountability. Adityanath advocated for adequate manpower in societies handling fertilisers, chemicals, and pesticides, believing this would invigorate farmer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)