Revival of Cooperative Sector Under Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims the BJP-led government revived the previously distressed cooperative sector. He highlighted reforms such as digitisation and transparent policies, aiming to replace past mismanagement with effective management. The initiative involves creating one cooperative bank per district and enhancing farmer participation.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, asserted on Sunday that previous state administrations had 'destroyed' the cooperative sector. He credited the BJP-led government with reviving it and advancing towards establishing 'one cooperative bank per district.'
Speaking at the 'Yuva Sahakar Sammelan,' the CM described the dire state of district cooperative banks before 2017. He noted that sixteen banks had been declared defaulters, with their licenses revoked by the Reserve Bank of India. Today, these banks are thriving, benefitting both their members and the farming community. Adityanath claimed that earlier governments encouraged a 'one district, one mafia' culture, resulting in the sector's downfall and loss of farmers' investments. The BJP government has since returned Rs 4,700 crore to farmers and restored the banks' functionality.
The administration is focused on strengthening cooperatives by fostering trust, social capacity, and self-reliance. Initiatives like digitisation, e-governance, and transparent policies ensure accountability. Adityanath advocated for adequate manpower in societies handling fertilisers, chemicals, and pesticides, believing this would invigorate farmer engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palm oil mission will make northeast self-sufficient in edible oil, increase farmers' income: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
Namrup urea plant will support local farmers, create thousands of jobs for youth of Assam: PM at Dibrugarh rally.
Congress didn't make efforts to modernise Namrup fertiliser plant, find solutions to problems faced by farmers, alleges PM at Assam rally.
India will progress only if farmers prosper, BJP govt launched several schemes to uplift them: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
By weakening MGNREGA, Modi govt has attacked interests of crores of farmers, labourers, and landless across country: Sonia Gandhi.