Left Menu

Revival of Cooperative Sector Under Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims the BJP-led government revived the previously distressed cooperative sector. He highlighted reforms such as digitisation and transparent policies, aiming to replace past mismanagement with effective management. The initiative involves creating one cooperative bank per district and enhancing farmer participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:38 IST
Revival of Cooperative Sector Under Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, asserted on Sunday that previous state administrations had 'destroyed' the cooperative sector. He credited the BJP-led government with reviving it and advancing towards establishing 'one cooperative bank per district.'

Speaking at the 'Yuva Sahakar Sammelan,' the CM described the dire state of district cooperative banks before 2017. He noted that sixteen banks had been declared defaulters, with their licenses revoked by the Reserve Bank of India. Today, these banks are thriving, benefitting both their members and the farming community. Adityanath claimed that earlier governments encouraged a 'one district, one mafia' culture, resulting in the sector's downfall and loss of farmers' investments. The BJP government has since returned Rs 4,700 crore to farmers and restored the banks' functionality.

The administration is focused on strengthening cooperatives by fostering trust, social capacity, and self-reliance. Initiatives like digitisation, e-governance, and transparent policies ensure accountability. Adityanath advocated for adequate manpower in societies handling fertilisers, chemicals, and pesticides, believing this would invigorate farmer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025