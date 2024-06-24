Left Menu

Paytm's Flight Bookings Soar: A 19% Growth Amidst Competitive Market!

Paytm’s flight bookings saw a 19% growth in the January-March quarter, surpassing the industry's 3% growth. The company’s marketing services revenue rose by 1% to Rs 395 crore. This growth reflects increases in ticketing, deals, and gift vouchers, bolstered by new partnerships and carriers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:30 IST
Paytm's flight bookings have soared by 19% in the January-March quarter, significantly outpacing the industry's 3% growth, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. This growth underscores Paytm's successful strategy within its marketing services vertical.

Revenue from Paytm's marketing services, which encompass ticketing, advertising, and gift vouchers, increased by 1% to Rs 395 crore year-on-year for the March 2024 quarter. The company's gross merchandise value (GMV) for ticketing and deals rose by 28% to Rs 2,804 crore, driven by an expanded market share in travel and increased events business volumes.

In addition, Paytm reported a 15% increase in international ticket bookings in April. Strengthening its travel services, the firm has partnered with global entities like Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Wego, and onboarded new carriers including Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

