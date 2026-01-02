Left Menu

Intense Contest in Upcoming Latur Civic Polls

A total of 359 candidates remain in the race for the January 15 Latur civic polls following the end of the deadline to withdraw nominations. Initially, 627 nominations were deemed valid, but 268 candidates chose to withdraw, according to official announcements.

Latur | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:06 IST
The stage is set for a vibrant contest in the Latur civic polls scheduled for January 15, as 359 candidates make it past the nomination hurdles. After the deadline to withdraw names concluded, a substantial number of hopefuls are ready to face the upcoming electoral challenge.

From the 627 nomination papers that were initially validated, a significant 268 candidates opted to step down from the race, as stated by official sources. This narrowing field hints at intriguing strategic decisions made by the contenders.

With a multitude of candidates poised to compete, the Latur civic polls promise a dynamic political landscape, reflecting the ambitious pursuits of local governance aspirants. Expectations are high as the electoral battle draws closer.

