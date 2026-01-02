Intense Contest in Upcoming Latur Civic Polls

The stage is set for a vibrant contest in the Latur civic polls scheduled for January 15, as 359 candidates make it past the nomination hurdles. After the deadline to withdraw names concluded, a substantial number of hopefuls are ready to face the upcoming electoral challenge.

From the 627 nomination papers that were initially validated, a significant 268 candidates opted to step down from the race, as stated by official sources. This narrowing field hints at intriguing strategic decisions made by the contenders.

With a multitude of candidates poised to compete, the Latur civic polls promise a dynamic political landscape, reflecting the ambitious pursuits of local governance aspirants. Expectations are high as the electoral battle draws closer.