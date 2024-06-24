Left Menu

Government Imposes Stockholding Limits to Curb Wheat Hoarding and Ensure Price Stability

The government has implemented stockholding limits on wheat for retailers, wholesalers, and processors starting Monday. This measure aims to curb hoarding and stabilize prices. Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra announced the details during a press briefing and reassured the public about the wheat supply status.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:25 IST
  • India

The government has enforced stockholding limits on wheat for retailers, wholesalers, processors, and large-chain retailers, effective from Monday. The move aims to curb hoarding and ensure price stability, a senior official reported.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra detailed in a press briefing that single retailers, large-chain retailers, processors, and wholesalers must disclose their wheat stocks every Friday. This measure seeks to debunk the notion of a wheat shortage in the country.

Chopra emphasized that the export ban on wheat remains and is unlikely to be reviewed anytime soon. The stock limit for wholesalers is set at 3,000 tonnes, while processors will be restricted to 70% of their processing capacity. For big-chain retailers, the limit is 10 tonnes per outlet, with an overall cap of 3,000 tonnes, and single retailers have a limit of 10 tonnes.

This directive comes in light of recent media reports about rising prices of essential commodities, including wheat. Chopra highlighted that the stock limit is one tool among many to keep retail prices in check.

