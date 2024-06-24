Centre Imposes Wheat Stock Limits Amidst Rising Prices

In an effort to curb rising wheat prices and prevent hoarding, the Centre has imposed immediate stock holding limits on traders, wholesalers, retailers, and processors. The new regulations, effective until March 31, 2025, apply across all states and Union Territories.

The restrictions allow retail outlets and individual stores from large retailer chains to stock up to 10 tonnes of wheat, while traders, wholesalers, and large retailer depots face a cap of 3,000 tonnes each. Processors have a limit set at 70% of their monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The government requires all entities to declare their stock positions and regularly update this information on the Department of Food and Public Distribution's portal. Entities holding stocks exceeding prescribed limits have 30 days to comply with the new norms. This intervention comes as a preemptive measure following a high-level meeting chaired by Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to ensure price stability and protect consumers.

